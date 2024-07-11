Currently in my top 5. Purchased seeds from IlGM. She's a bit of a princess. But she is sturdy. I've grown her both indoor and out. And we had a ton of rain and bad weather. She pushed right Thu. Minimal bud rot and pm. She's a stretcher too almost double height first 3 weeks of flower. She likes a healthy lolipop if you want some fat colas that spiral up. Terps are amazing. Kinda similar to Bubba Kush but different better imo. Smoke is smooth with a slight tingle in the back of the throat. Focus is the biggest benefit for me. Relaxed but not tired. Also help with anxiety. This is currently my main daytime smoke. I can smoke at night but if I have anything important in my mind I can keep me up.