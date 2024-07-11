Pure Indica reviews
t........8
July 11, 2024
Incredible strain.The effects are going through my blood cell and control me for giggles.recommend to smoke with friend.I add it in my best top 5 best strains now
m........l
October 25, 2023
Currently in my top 5. Purchased seeds from IlGM. She's a bit of a princess. But she is sturdy. I've grown her both indoor and out. And we had a ton of rain and bad weather. She pushed right Thu. Minimal bud rot and pm. She's a stretcher too almost double height first 3 weeks of flower. She likes a healthy lolipop if you want some fat colas that spiral up. Terps are amazing. Kinda similar to Bubba Kush but different better imo. Smoke is smooth with a slight tingle in the back of the throat. Focus is the biggest benefit for me. Relaxed but not tired. Also help with anxiety. This is currently my main daytime smoke. I can smoke at night but if I have anything important in my mind I can keep me up.
D........a
June 23, 2023
