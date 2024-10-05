Purple Churro reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Churro.
Purple Churro strain effects
Purple Churro reviews
P........7
October 5, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I got this in cart form. It is a very smooth vape. Onset was quick, not a creeper at all. My tolerance is average and a couple puffs of this did the trick. It's not one that gave me couch lock, but I did zone out a bit. This is great for pain, anxiety and insomnia. The smell s herbal and woody. This is an overall great product.
J........s
October 18, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Excellent for relaxing after an active day! Very relaxing without sleepiness. My back and joint pain slowly melted away. As a seasoned smoker, I needed @ 4 good vapor hits and I’m good to go.
f........s
October 15, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Bloody incredible! Very good high without causing burn out / sleepy effect
J........4
November 15, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Had a cart of live resin so can't attest to the smell. Taste was very pleasant. Early, pungent and sweet citrus on the end. Resin cart came in at 70%. Exactly what I'm looking for in a sativa and morning/day strain. Couple puffs and felt instantly more a awake but with an accompanying mellow high.
d........y
November 20, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Harvested 4-29-24 by Cresco Labs, Michigan. 31.59% cannaboids, 26.79% ThC, 0% CBD, 2.43% Terps. This bud completely smells like Fruit Loops. Dense hard buds, fine short sparce - dark orange hairs. Classic Indica spade/shoulders on buds. Dark green buds with kief green meat. Covered in dark black raspberry postules. Stomach soothing, relaxing, calm from a very tasty flower smoke. Watch out Shiskaberry...this bud is every bit as good. Zero cough, sweet fruit loops smoke,'cherry dust on lips, sweet herbal tea on a tingly tongue. Everything you want and expect in a hydro-grown Indica. World class flower.
k........r
December 17, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Ive smoked about a million strains of weed, and this is the best. As a very active person, this is my new all time favorite, idgaf. Complete head and body high, 100% doable. This is pineapple express on adderall