Purple Churro strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Creative

Purple Churro strain helps with

  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Arthritis
    33% of people say it helps with Arthritis
  • Cramps
    16% of people say it helps with Cramps

October 5, 2024
I got this in cart form. It is a very smooth vape. Onset was quick, not a creeper at all. My tolerance is average and a couple puffs of this did the trick. It's not one that gave me couch lock, but I did zone out a bit. This is great for pain, anxiety and insomnia. The smell s herbal and woody. This is an overall great product.
4 people found this helpful
October 18, 2024
Excellent for relaxing after an active day! Very relaxing without sleepiness. My back and joint pain slowly melted away. As a seasoned smoker, I needed @ 4 good vapor hits and I’m good to go.
3 people found this helpful
October 15, 2024
Bloody incredible! Very good high without causing burn out / sleepy effect
2 people found this helpful
November 15, 2024
Had a cart of live resin so can't attest to the smell. Taste was very pleasant. Early, pungent and sweet citrus on the end. Resin cart came in at 70%. Exactly what I'm looking for in a sativa and morning/day strain. Couple puffs and felt instantly more a awake but with an accompanying mellow high.
1 person found this helpful
November 20, 2024
Harvested 4-29-24 by Cresco Labs, Michigan. 31.59% cannaboids, 26.79% ThC, 0% CBD, 2.43% Terps. This bud completely smells like Fruit Loops. Dense hard buds, fine short sparce - dark orange hairs. Classic Indica spade/shoulders on buds. Dark green buds with kief green meat. Covered in dark black raspberry postules. Stomach soothing, relaxing, calm from a very tasty flower smoke. Watch out Shiskaberry...this bud is every bit as good. Zero cough, sweet fruit loops smoke,'cherry dust on lips, sweet herbal tea on a tingly tongue. Everything you want and expect in a hydro-grown Indica. World class flower.
1 person found this helpful
December 17, 2024
Ive smoked about a million strains of weed, and this is the best. As a very active person, this is my new all time favorite, idgaf. Complete head and body high, 100% doable. This is pineapple express on adderall

