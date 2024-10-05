stock photo similar to Purple Churro
Hybrid

Purple Churro

Purple Churro is a modern cannabis strain bred and release by Compound Genetics. Purple Churro is a cross of Cinnamon Horchata x Apples & Bananas, which makes it a dessert family strain with roots in GSC. These types of strains tend to be scrumptious indica hybrids that are both sweet like pastries and dank or pungent. Leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Purple Churro

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Purple Churro strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Creative

Purple Churro strain helps with

  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Arthritis
    33% of people say it helps with Arthritis
  • Cramps
    16% of people say it helps with Cramps
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Purple Churro products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Purple Churro near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Purple Churro strain reviews6

October 5, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
I got this in cart form. It is a very smooth vape. Onset was quick, not a creeper at all. My tolerance is average and a couple puffs of this did the trick. It's not one that gave me couch lock, but I did zone out a bit. This is great for pain, anxiety and insomnia. The smell s herbal and woody. This is an overall great product.
4 people found this helpful
October 18, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Excellent for relaxing after an active day! Very relaxing without sleepiness. My back and joint pain slowly melted away. As a seasoned smoker, I needed @ 4 good vapor hits and I’m good to go.
3 people found this helpful
October 15, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Bloody incredible! Very good high without causing burn out / sleepy effect
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Purple Churro strain genetics