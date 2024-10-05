stock photo similar to Purple Churro
Purple Churro
Purple Churro is a modern cannabis strain bred and release by Compound Genetics. Purple Churro is a cross of Cinnamon Horchata x Apples & Bananas, which makes it a dessert family strain with roots in GSC. These types of strains tend to be scrumptious indica hybrids that are both sweet like pastries and dank or pungent. Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Purple ChurroOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Purple Churro strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Purple Churro products near you
Similar to Purple Churro near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Purple Churro strain reviews6
Read all reviews
P........7
October 5, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
J........s
October 18, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
f........s
October 15, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused