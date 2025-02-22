Purple Fluff reviews
Purple Fluff strain effects
Purple Fluff strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
H........g
Yesterday
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I’m usually very much against 50/50 blends, they usually don’t work on me, but this one….this isn’t your regular 50/50. Within about an hour I felt its effects, it’s a creeper. But It made me think deeply, while I felt a slight couch lock.