Purple Gas reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Gas.
Purple Gas strain effects
2........9
July 3, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Very happy, noticably happy. Of all the different strains I have tried, this one immediately uplifted and relaxed me. If you want smiles, relaxation, without heavy sedation this is the strain.
J........n
May 25, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
If you loved the Jealousy strain which strangely disappeared from Abstract m, this comes dangerously close to close if not better. Plus it’s got freakin Sour D, balanced and comfortable with a touch of hope and optimism.
m........3
June 12, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
So got this as a nice nice rosin, and wow! You get the nice awake feeling of the sour. As well as, a very euphoric and sedating high. Almost like a perfect downer and upper split, if that makes sense.
e........0
July 6, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
shits pretty lit tbh nothin crazy
s........k
September 1, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Balanced Stoned-High effects with flavors of citrus,Diesel and a kushy background. I love it!