Purple Milk reviews
Purple Milk strain effects
Purple Milk strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Pain
- 17% of people say it helps with Inflammation
f........y
November 1, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
one of the best strains i have tried so far, the fruity yet creamy/milky taste combined with the rest of the profile is just perfect. perfect tired/still euphoric high for someone with a high tolerance.
V........4
January 2, 2024
Creative
Focused
Looks good! Smoke is very chill and mellow. True Hybrid but, feels a slight bit Sativa Dominant though! Best smoked during the day. You have the energy to be slight active and creative but also can just lounge around! Brand : Tical Location : Commerce City (Cookies)
M........5
June 19, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I've been smoking for 40 years and am fortunate enough to have a supplier who only carries the best. This strain is in the top 5 of any I've ever had......wich is pretty much all of them
r........i
October 7, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Honestly the choices for taste weren't all there to select as y'all are missing in the info about it that it straight up taste like milk which is awesome!
E........7
December 18, 2023
This is the most exotic strain I've ever seen in my life. They knocked it out of the park with these genetics, the more I go down the rabbit hole of researching it blows my mind... this just moved up to my top three out of hundreds,which speaks volumes ... if I had to pick the best way to feel after smoking this would be it, the best of both worlds making it the ultimate hybrid...how it's not five stars is beyond me but I know different cultivators produce different results. I was fortunate enough to get this batch from Mission dispensary in Calumet City grown by Aerīz. Best of the best .I will buy this every single time I see it on the menu and would travel hours for this special strain. 👽🪩
M........e
January 26, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Solid strain for after work. Somewhat alert but move of head and body high. Good for playing video games after a long day of work or pop on a movie or tv series
o........6
September 7, 2023
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Hits good and tastes well but I didn't like how the nug felt even tho it looked really nice
R........a
October 11, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
It sure tastes like milk, didn't get much purple off it though. Classic indica, had me couch locked and kinda hungry...lol.