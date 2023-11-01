This is the most exotic strain I've ever seen in my life. They knocked it out of the park with these genetics, the more I go down the rabbit hole of researching it blows my mind... this just moved up to my top three out of hundreds,which speaks volumes ... if I had to pick the best way to feel after smoking this would be it, the best of both worlds making it the ultimate hybrid...how it's not five stars is beyond me but I know different cultivators produce different results. I was fortunate enough to get this batch from Mission dispensary in Calumet City grown by Aerīz. Best of the best .I will buy this every single time I see it on the menu and would travel hours for this special strain. 👽🪩