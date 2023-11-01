Purple Milk reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Milk.

Purple Milk strain effects

Reported by 18 real people like you

Feelings

Hungry

Relaxed

Euphoric

Purple Milk strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    23% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Inflammation
    17% of people say it helps with Inflammation

November 1, 2023
one of the best strains i have tried so far, the fruity yet creamy/milky taste combined with the rest of the profile is just perfect. perfect tired/still euphoric high for someone with a high tolerance.
12 people found this helpful
January 2, 2024
Looks good! Smoke is very chill and mellow. True Hybrid but, feels a slight bit Sativa Dominant though! Best smoked during the day. You have the energy to be slight active and creative but also can just lounge around! Brand : Tical Location : Commerce City (Cookies)
8 people found this helpful
June 19, 2024
I've been smoking for 40 years and am fortunate enough to have a supplier who only carries the best. This strain is in the top 5 of any I've ever had......wich is pretty much all of them
7 people found this helpful
October 7, 2023
Honestly the choices for taste weren't all there to select as y'all are missing in the info about it that it straight up taste like milk which is awesome!
5 people found this helpful
December 18, 2023
This is the most exotic strain I've ever seen in my life. They knocked it out of the park with these genetics, the more I go down the rabbit hole of researching it blows my mind... this just moved up to my top three out of hundreds,which speaks volumes ... if I had to pick the best way to feel after smoking this would be it, the best of both worlds making it the ultimate hybrid...how it's not five stars is beyond me but I know different cultivators produce different results. I was fortunate enough to get this batch from Mission dispensary in Calumet City grown by Aerīz. Best of the best .I will buy this every single time I see it on the menu and would travel hours for this special strain. 👽🪩
4 people found this helpful
January 26, 2024
Solid strain for after work. Somewhat alert but move of head and body high. Good for playing video games after a long day of work or pop on a movie or tv series
2 people found this helpful
September 7, 2023
Hits good and tastes well but I didn't like how the nug felt even tho it looked really nice
2 people found this helpful
October 11, 2023
It sure tastes like milk, didn't get much purple off it though. Classic indica, had me couch locked and kinda hungry...lol.
1 person found this helpful

