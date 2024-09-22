Purple Tapes reviews
Purple Tapes reviews
m........e
September 22, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
One of the most therapeutic strains there is. This is a must for veterans who feel trapped in their minds and bodies. A gram is equivalent to 3 months of talk therapy. It helps you not feel trapped in your body and mind. The department of veteran affairs should do research and prescribe this to veterans who need it.