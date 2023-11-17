Pyromaniac reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pyromaniac.
Pyromaniac strain effects
Pyromaniac strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Crohn's disease
- 50% of people say it helps with Gastrointestinal disorder
M........g
November 17, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
🔥🔥🔥 I recommend this strain to anyone I got a high tolerance feel nice 😊
B........y
September 5, 2024
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
Really nice flower. I’m vaporizing with a Pax Great taste and with a very nice effect that has a slow build to it. Definitely stimulated appetite and good conversation.