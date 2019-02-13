Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
A particularly simple feeling, but with a light fog that seems to come and go, revealing with its absence a conscious body numbness. Able to work for hours on end without refilling the chillum.
Will look for more!
I'm never surprised when I see quality coming from Ripped City and their Chem Dawg is a good example. Uplifting, vibrant, and lasting.... this strain evokes one of the best highs I've had in recent memory. Burns absolutely clean and smokes smooth. Top of the food chain quality. This has become a sta...