  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Quad Dawg
  4. Reviews

Quad Dawg reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Quad Dawg.

Reviews

4

Avatar for D-rawk
Member since 2019
Fire Strain. Nice creative feel
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for 311fan
Member since 2017
A particularly simple feeling, but with a light fog that seems to come and go, revealing with its absence a conscious body numbness. Able to work for hours on end without refilling the chillum. Will look for more!
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for The-Dankanator
Member since 2019
Just got some from Ivy...it’s crazy fire!!! 38.4% and smooth as silk!! Thank you Ripped City!
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for dutchOG
Member since 2019
I'm never surprised when I see quality coming from Ripped City and their Chem Dawg is a good example. Uplifting, vibrant, and lasting.... this strain evokes one of the best highs I've had in recent memory. Burns absolutely clean and smokes smooth. Top of the food chain quality. This has become a sta...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoric
