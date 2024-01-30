I am going to try and be as thorough as possible since i will be the first to review this strain. I picked it up from my medical dispensary the other day and it was ranged at 17-18% THC. I would honestly give it 4.5/5 stars if i had the option. Really nice color to mine, the flower was very purple with a couple orange strings. It has a nice sweet & fruity taste with hints of earthy & piney notes. This is great if you love Indicas or need a better option for sleep. Initial high was decently strong, and left me feeling very calm and relaxed at about an hour in. When i was winding down from my high I started to feel lethargic, so like i said great if you love indicas or are looking for a nighttime solution to help sleep or calm down.I would say I smoke a decent amount and have a substantial tolerance. I suffer from terrible anxiety and PTSD, I usually need at least a couple grams to get high. I really enjoyed this strain. Would definately buy again if available.