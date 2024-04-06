The concentrate I have is called sour queso from everyday dabs, it’s a lovely hybrid sugar that smells of rotting cheese and citrus. The inhale of the dab tastes like a citrusy blue cheese but it has a super buttery exhale, leaving the room smelling strongly of a skunk thats been rolling around in the stuff. It has a euphoric uplifting high that hits you hard within minutes, yet the down leaves you nice and sleepy, perfect for an after work sesh before you cook and do those dreaded chores. 10/10, will be buying and and all queso variants I can find from now on