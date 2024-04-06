Queso reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Queso.
Queso strain effects
Queso strain flavors
Queso strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
s........p
April 6, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
I struck out with a couple of hybrids that did NOT make me feel right, so Queso was a welcome change. Positive, good with music, getting stuff done but also HEAVY. Reminds me of GG a lil bit.
j........n
Yesterday
Relaxed
Sleepy
Talkative
Anxious
idk this had me lowkey sad like but chilled. i don’t really fw it too hard tbh but it was ok, made me sleepy if i hit too much
N........2
November 22, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
The concentrate I have is called sour queso from everyday dabs, it’s a lovely hybrid sugar that smells of rotting cheese and citrus. The inhale of the dab tastes like a citrusy blue cheese but it has a super buttery exhale, leaving the room smelling strongly of a skunk thats been rolling around in the stuff. It has a euphoric uplifting high that hits you hard within minutes, yet the down leaves you nice and sleepy, perfect for an after work sesh before you cook and do those dreaded chores. 10/10, will be buying and and all queso variants I can find from now on