Quest reviews
i........d
August 12, 2023
In my top 5 sativas. Perfect wake and bake strain before getting some work done, jumping on the exercise bike, or generally elevating your energy. More chill that Durban Poison. Very clear high. The taste leaves a bit to be desired. Still worth five stars. Pick it up if you get the chance.
w........a
September 20, 2023
Day one, two bong hits at 9:00 AM experienced an immediate rush of euphoria, continues to creep for many minutes. As I type this I feel relaxed and stoned with a sense that I need to do something. Day two, two bongs 8:30 AM and feeling heightened emotions, focused but relaxed, low motivation, a little antsy maybe. I did clean the whole house and then worked in the yard. Is it possible this is an anorectic sativa? (No munchies!) Day Three, two bongs 7:30 AM - tastes of fruit and diesel. I felt it immediately and it crept a bit. This product provides a non-sedating euphoric balance with motivational influences. I had no unwanted effects such as dryness or motor skills deficits. This is a very nice weed for daily wake-n-bake.
C........z
December 24, 2023
Flower is lighter than other flowers, it’s not a deep green color but a frosty light green. Trichomes up the wazoo on this one, crack a nug open and you’ll find a field of diamonds. The nose is pepper, earth, sage, and a orange peals. This is a great pick up, not a fan of the name but definitely a fan of this cultivar .
S........0
July 22, 2023
I was lucky enough to get my hands on sum today for free never even heard of the strain so I looked it up and they said it was” SUPER FIRE” and guess what? It is