Day one, two bong hits at 9:00 AM experienced an immediate rush of euphoria, continues to creep for many minutes. As I type this I feel relaxed and stoned with a sense that I need to do something. Day two, two bongs 8:30 AM and feeling heightened emotions, focused but relaxed, low motivation, a little antsy maybe. I did clean the whole house and then worked in the yard. Is it possible this is an anorectic sativa? (No munchies!) Day Three, two bongs 7:30 AM - tastes of fruit and diesel. I felt it immediately and it crept a bit. This product provides a non-sedating euphoric balance with motivational influences. I had no unwanted effects such as dryness or motor skills deficits. This is a very nice weed for daily wake-n-bake.