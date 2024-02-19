Quick One doesn't keep you waiting while it's in the Flowering Stage. The earthy, woody but also slightly sweet smell makes it a wonderful mild terpene mix with a very enjoyable buzz which won't knock you instantly out, as some other potent strains might do. Overall, the taste when smoked is mild, such as the smoke and effects itself. If you're looking for a not too potent strain to just have a good time, this strain might be for you. This was my first grow, which I learned about LST too late to get a better yield. However, growing outdoor I got exactly 21,16g of dried flowers from one plant, which seems pretty good for a first try for an autoflower. The plant itself seems pretty resistant to outdoor "dangers". I can only recommend this strain if you're looking for a light stoned buzz. However, if you keep smoking, it can of course still get very strong.