Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Race Fuel OG.
Reviews
35
MassMedicinal
Member since 2019
This was the most pungent Diesel-scented buds I have ever smelled, and it was so sticky to the touch that rolling was kind of tricky. This strain provided classic OG fuzzy-headed euphoria, and melted away physical pain as well as any strain I’ve tried.
I absolutely love this strain! It gave me a great high without making me tired and put me in a great mood. It also helps my appetite tremendously. I have a hard time eating regularly so its perfect for it! It also helped my pain. I have alot of back issues. Just all around a great strain! Its perfec...
great for relaxation and euphoria within minutes. very calming and pain almost gone. great as the name states fuel aroma and reminds me of the great stuff in the old days. this isn't something you want to pass on
I tried this in live resin form from a festival in Massachusetts. I was looking for a balanced hybrid or something with “indica-like” effects such as help with pain & nausea relief, and sleep. Going by my nose I immediately noticed this out of the lineup for its “petrol” aroma. This would be a s...
About me: Anxious and high strung
Why I like it: It gives me a rush of really positive energy - it dulls my thoughts/anxieties and allows my brain to feel happy and energetic without being nervous. Also seems to help with my occasional back pains.
Great for any time of day but especially great for those days that are full of stress and feel like they’re dragging on forever.. mellow high, full body relaxation, no anxiety, no paranoia, just full body bliss from this one. Definitely a strain to keep in the rotation. Peace:)