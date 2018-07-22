ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Race Fuel OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Race Fuel OG.

Reviews

35

Avatar for MassMedicinal
Member since 2019
This was the most pungent Diesel-scented buds I have ever smelled, and it was so sticky to the touch that rolling was kind of tricky. This strain provided classic OG fuzzy-headed euphoria, and melted away physical pain as well as any strain I’ve tried.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for kristenb1980
Member since 2016
I absolutely love this strain! It gave me a great high without making me tired and put me in a great mood. It also helps my appetite tremendously. I have a hard time eating regularly so its perfect for it! It also helped my pain. I have alot of back issues. Just all around a great strain! Its perfec...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for danksithzaq
Member since 2016
great for relaxation and euphoria within minutes. very calming and pain almost gone. great as the name states fuel aroma and reminds me of the great stuff in the old days. this isn't something you want to pass on
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for dieseld3
Member since 2015
I tried this in live resin form from a festival in Massachusetts. I was looking for a balanced hybrid or something with “indica-like” effects such as help with pain &amp; nausea relief, and sleep. Going by my nose I immediately noticed this out of the lineup for its “petrol” aroma. This would be a s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for PuffPiff
Member since 2019
This is a really nice OG cross. Body relaxed and mind focused. Potent, lasts for a long time even with a high tolerance.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for JStringz
Member since 2016
I was having a bad anxiety attack earlier today, stressing about life. I lit up a bong pack of this strain, and now I’m more calm and focused.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for loveforphotography
Member since 2019
About me: Anxious and high strung Why I like it: It gives me a rush of really positive energy - it dulls my thoughts/anxieties and allows my brain to feel happy and energetic without being nervous. Also seems to help with my occasional back pains.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for willw96
Member since 2018
Great for any time of day but especially great for those days that are full of stress and feel like they’re dragging on forever.. mellow high, full body relaxation, no anxiety, no paranoia, just full body bliss from this one. Definitely a strain to keep in the rotation. Peace:)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedTalkativeTingly