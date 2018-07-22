ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Race Fuel OG (aka Race Fuel) by Archive Seeds is a potent hybrid steeped in gassy, earthy genetics. Created from the “High Octane” OG phenotype of OG Kush x Face Off OG, Race Fuel OG harnesses the intense diesel fuel aroma of “High Octane” while incorporating the deep body effects as well as citrus and pine aromas from Face Off OG. Race Fuel’s strong OG Kush backbone gives it mid-range potency with flavor to spare. The strain’s effects hit with a rush of energy to the head and settles down into a cozy, weighted stone that can help abate anxiety, ADD, minor pain, and a lack of appetite. 

Avatar for SteelOvaries
Member since 2016
Great party strain! Happy, funny, chilled, all anxiety gone and um, well, super, super horny. Hubby in for a ride tonight!
Avatar for rtomlin62
Member since 2016
Great flavor with big long lasting high. Rollers and bowlers will appreciate this.
Avatar for DirtySnwBoarder
Member since 2014
Nice, clearheaded buzz. Helps w/ my ADD/ADHD by calming my head down while leaving me w/ enough energy to take care of business and stay focused.
Avatar for dooobiedoo
Member since 2014
Longer lasting, balanced affect of energy and relaxation. Perfect for a patient like myself who prefers to medicate in the morning & then be out, active & productive without your high fading while accomplishing this.
Avatar for KGrassO
Member since 2017
After many years of smoking ive also noticed that when im high i get kinda paranoid and anxious but with this strain im completely calmed my mind is clear i feel great. 10/10
Face Off OG
OG Kush
Race Fuel OG