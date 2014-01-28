Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Rafael (or Raphael) is a sativa-dominant strain bred by Tikun Olam to contain high levels of CBD for patients experiencing sleep and digestive disorders. With a THC content of only 1 percent, Rafael is a top choice for patients disinclined to cannabis’ psychoactive effects. This strain, with CBD levels of up to 18 percent, is named after Raphael Mechoulam, a driving force in cannabis research.