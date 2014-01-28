ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Rafael
  • Leafly flower of Rafael

Sativa

Rafael

Rafael

Rafael (or Raphael) is a sativa-dominant strain bred by Tikun Olam to contain high levels of CBD for patients experiencing sleep and digestive disorders. With a THC content of only 1 percent, Rafael is a top choice for patients disinclined to cannabis’ psychoactive effects. This strain, with CBD levels of up to 18 percent, is named after Raphael Mechoulam, a driving force in cannabis research.

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Rafael
5 Great Pain Relief, High-CBD Cannabis Strains From Israel
5 Great Pain Relief, High-CBD Cannabis Strains From Israel

Most popular in