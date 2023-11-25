Rainbow Gak reviews
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
A........e
November 25, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Got this hash rosin from information entropy and wow. What a flavorful and powerful experience, the combination of head high and body tingles is amazing. The flavor profile was like a fruity candy with gas notes, full body indica-leaning hybrid experience. Definitely suggest this one, it’s a doozy!
m........0
December 24, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Just like the other two reviews I read I also sampled the single source live rosin disposable cartridge from information entropy as they had a sale on the half gram cartridge for 33 bucks and even though I'm not too fond of the actual disposable cartridge the product is very nice and has a citrus / fruity flavor with a nice diesel finish. I personally prefer Society C's new live rosin disposable cartridges as the hits I get off of those are almost like a dab hit and the product is second to none especially for the price but I digress, just speaking the truth.
n........f
September 30, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Really nice balanced hybrid. Great effect with minimal sedation. No paranoia, which I’m prone to, even with substantial dosing. Vape rosin by Information Entropy.