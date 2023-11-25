Just like the other two reviews I read I also sampled the single source live rosin disposable cartridge from information entropy as they had a sale on the half gram cartridge for 33 bucks and even though I'm not too fond of the actual disposable cartridge the product is very nice and has a citrus / fruity flavor with a nice diesel finish. I personally prefer Society C's new live rosin disposable cartridges as the hits I get off of those are almost like a dab hit and the product is second to none especially for the price but I digress, just speaking the truth.

helpful report