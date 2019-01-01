Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
A homage to what most kids in New England call Rainbow Sprinkles, Rainbow Jimmies by Green Team Genetics is a cross of Bound Cake and Cookie Pebbles. This strain offers chunky buds that pack a cream, sour, vanilla, and fruity terpene profile.