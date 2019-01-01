ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Rainbow Jimmies
  • Leafly flower of Rainbow Jimmies

Hybrid

Rainbow Jimmies

Rainbow Jimmies

A homage to what most kids in New England call Rainbow Sprinkles, Rainbow Jimmies by Green Team Genetics is a cross of Bound Cake and Cookie Pebbles. This strain offers chunky buds that pack a cream, sour, vanilla, and fruity terpene profile.

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review