Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
From Rare Dankness Seed Bank, Rare Hindu crosses the pure indica Hindu Kush with Rare Dankness #2 OG. This kush strain puts out traditional sweet, earthy, and sandalwood aromas with a potent earthy and gassy end. Consumers can look forward to a deep calming and meditative high from Rare Hindu.