Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

6394 reported effects from 809 people
Relaxed 64%
Sleepy 51%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 31%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 22%
Paranoid 8%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 4%

nycyankeesm
Member since 2013
Just got this strain and have been smoking it for a few hours, and it's a different kind of indica high for me but I really like it. I have the body high and am completely stoned, feeling uplifted and euphoric but somewhat couch locked. But I'm also getting really weird visuals when I close my eyes....
Euphoric Focused Sleepy Uplifted
CountOrlok
Member since 2015
I am new again (haven't smoked in 20 years) and decided to break my cherry on this to take care of pain I have from breaking my tibia, fibula and ankle. I have 14 screws and two plates in my leg now and depending on the weather I'm either fine, or grinding my teeth all day trying to ignore the pain....
Euphoric Focused Happy Relaxed Sleepy
MellowSailor
Member since 2012
As an indica fan, this is my favorite. It's not easy to find, and it sells out quickly when it shows up, but anyone who enjoys cannabis needs to try this historic strain. It's a truly pure indica and the seed has been around for hundreds of years. It's not like most of the hybrids we are all used...
Euphoric Happy Uplifted
greengrant
Member since 2015
Phuk i'm baked. I'm riding a rollercoaster of tingles and zings through the 4th dimension, if the 4th dimension was essentially composed of you having a perpetual orgasm whilst sheathed by an extremely dense atmosphere, one much denser than our own. The atmosphere would closely resemble that of Tita...
Aroused Creative Energetic Euphoric Focused
unclepappi
Member since 2015
I found this strain to give me a heavy, sedated feeling. Definitely great for severe pain, insomnia and stress but would make sure you have nothing to do after you smoke this strain. It is a smooth smoke and an intense indica body high. Would recommend if you need to just chill out and rest.
Euphoric Happy Hungry Relaxed Sleepy
Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

User uploaded image of Hindu Kush User uploaded image of Hindu Kush User uploaded image of Hindu Kush User uploaded image of Hindu Kush User uploaded image of Hindu Kush User uploaded image of Hindu Kush User uploaded image of Hindu Kush
Tips for growing Hindu Kush cannabis
Tips for growing Hindu Kush cannabis
The Best Cannabis Strains for Meditation
The Best Cannabis Strains for Meditation
The Cannabis Origin: What Is a Landrace Strain?
The Cannabis Origin: What Is a Landrace Strain?
Hungover? These Cannabis Strains Can Help
Hungover? These Cannabis Strains Can Help

