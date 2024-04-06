Raspberry Boogie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Raspberry Boogie.
Raspberry Boogie strain effects
Raspberry Boogie strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
April 6, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
These flowers literally smell like berry. My delivery was a medium water bong so when I’m looking for an evening journey I get pretty high. It went to my head and created this buzz radiating off my head. Then pretty euphoric all around. I enjoyed standing still and letting it take me where it wants to. Then do a little stretching and mindfulness. Now I’m coming down and pretty chill. Definitely had a snack.
February 2, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
My first review: I am not a connoisseur. I'm a 55 year old high school stoner who stopped and then started again when it became legal in my state. This stuff is just what I like; a chill high. I favor Indicas as I don't mind being stupid high, where I'm very relaxed even at the expense of being connected completely to my surroundings. Raspberry Boogie bridged that connection a bit without sacrificing the stress and anxiety reducing properties. This was a home cultivated batch from a friend...in my opinion, the quality stands up to anything I've purchased from a dispensary. My sense of taste/smell are not very good so I'm not going to attempt to tell you about flavors and terpenes, because my palette just isn't sensitive like that. It tastes like weed!