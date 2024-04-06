Raspberry Boogie
Raspberry Boogie effects are mostly calming.
Raspberry Boogie potency is higher THC than average.
Raspberry Boogie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Raspberry and Pink 2.0. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Raspberry Boogie is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Mosca Seeds, the average price of Raspberry Boogie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Raspberry Boogie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Raspberry Boogie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Raspberry Boogie strain effects
Raspberry Boogie strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
