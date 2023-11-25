I got an ounce of this from the dispo testing at about 27.5% THC because it was on sale and turned about 7-10 grams of this into cannaoil myself and WOW. The high is pretty intense but pleasant when it hits. It starts off as a more sativa vibe cuz it was easy to focus on making art, and eventually gives way to a really good deep sleep. Very ideal if you have insomnia and as an afternoon to evening strain. Sometimes a little too much of it as an edible can cause some mild nausea, but I think that's a given with any strain that tests high lol. It also has a very unique scent, kind of dank and kind of sweet. I'd definitely get an eighth of this again if I could find it reasonably priced :)