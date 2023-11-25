Rated R reviews
Rated R strain effects
Rated R strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
b........e
November 25, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Let me start off by saying I'm currently smoking on this strain as a .5 gram pre roll shared between me and my husband. This a true sativa. THE SATIVA I HAVE BEEN CRAVING. It reminds me of the feeling from high school when I first tried smoking and how it would just hit you. Yeah it's definitely like that but it helps in all the right places. Definitely keeps you focused on the task you want. This is my new favorite. A must have in any form and I would definitely get any time I stop by the dispensary. A wall feels shattered but in a good way with this strain. Hope this helps and you try it out.
J........0
December 1, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
In a scale of one to ten I’ll rate it a 8 nice hat hit to smooth for me but it still did the job done it smells cheesy and like funky feet
d........5
March 1, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
awesome !!!!!!
s........6
Today
Creative
Giggly
Happy
I got an ounce of this from the dispo testing at about 27.5% THC because it was on sale and turned about 7-10 grams of this into cannaoil myself and WOW. The high is pretty intense but pleasant when it hits. It starts off as a more sativa vibe cuz it was easy to focus on making art, and eventually gives way to a really good deep sleep. Very ideal if you have insomnia and as an afternoon to evening strain. Sometimes a little too much of it as an edible can cause some mild nausea, but I think that's a given with any strain that tests high lol. It also has a very unique scent, kind of dank and kind of sweet. I'd definitely get an eighth of this again if I could find it reasonably priced :)