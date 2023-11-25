Rated R
aka R
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:
- Helps with:
Rated R effects are mostly calming.
Rated R potency is higher THC than average.
Rated R is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana OG and Mimosa V6. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Rated R is a balanced and versatile hybrid that offers a diverse range of effects and flavors. Rated R typically contains around 20-24% THC, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who appreciate a well-rounded and potent strain. Leafly customers report that Rated R effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy, making it suitable for both relaxation and enhancing mood. Medical marijuana patients often choose Rated R when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety, and depression, as it can provide soothing relief and promote a sense of well-being. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Rated R features flavors like sweet and earthy notes, hints of mint, and a touch of citrus, creating a complex and enjoyable taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which contributes to its earthy aroma and potential pain-relieving properties. The average price of Rated R typically ranges from $10-$16 per gram, offering a reasonably priced option for those seeking a balanced and flavorful cannabis strain. Rated R is a versatile and enjoyable hybrid strain that caters to a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rated R, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Rated ROrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Rated R strain effects
Rated R strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Rated R products near you
Similar to Rated R near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—