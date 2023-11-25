Let me start off by saying I'm currently smoking on this strain as a .5 gram pre roll shared between me and my husband. This a true sativa. THE SATIVA I HAVE BEEN CRAVING. It reminds me of the feeling from high school when I first tried smoking and how it would just hit you. Yeah it's definitely like that but it helps in all the right places. Definitely keeps you focused on the task you want. This is my new favorite. A must have in any form and I would definitely get any time I stop by the dispensary. A wall feels shattered but in a good way with this strain. Hope this helps and you try it out.