HybridTHC 29%CBD —
Hybrid
Razzberry Mints potency is higher THC than average.
Razzberry Mints is a balanced hybrid bred from Razzberries × Animal Mints, delivering a sweet berry and minty aroma with citrus and creamy herbal notes. Its flavorful profile brings minty raspberry and strawberry sweetness with a tangy, smooth finish. The effects start with a happy, euphoric lift before settling into balanced body relaxation — making Razzberry Mints a great choice for mood enhancement, stress relief, or chill social sessions. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.
