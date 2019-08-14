We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Bred by Seed Junky, Animal Mint is an indica-dominant cross of Animal Cookies, GSC, and Blue Power. Reflecting its Cookies genetics, Animal Mints has a pungent sweet aroma, with a sweet fuel flavor that follows on the exhale.