Hybrid

4.5 17 reviews

Animal Mints

Animal Mints

Bred by Seed Junky, Animal Mint is an indica-dominant cross of Animal Cookies, GSC, and Blue Power. Reflecting its Cookies genetics, Animal Mints has a pungent sweet aroma, with a sweet fuel flavor that follows on the exhale.

Reviews

17

Lineage

First strain parent
Blue Power
parent
Second strain parent
Animal Cookies
parent
Strain
Animal Mints
Strain child
Triangle Mints
child

