Overall Red Diesel was an amazing strain. Due to its high potency, you have to be careful with this one. For me at least, overindulgence can lead to paranoia. Despite that, this strain was intensely euphoric and very psychedelic. Colors were bright, and when I closed my eyes I saw some pretty sick v...
Has a much more pungent and earthy smell that I'd expect from a diesel strain but its a smell that keep you sniffing. A bit of a lemon, citrusy, woodsy smell you love when it's fresh ground up!
This when smoked is best when you hold the hit and feel it in the back of your head helping relax and ca...
a very mellow strain that seems rare long flowering time but worth it as she produces large yields
great smoke to feel spiritual and get deep.
the oil returns on this strain are extremely high if done right she is truly a beautiful flower
This strain grew fast and smelled great. Using fox farm soil I started her late in the year and didn't train her a bit yet she turned out beautiful. Nice pungent flowers that burn well in a joint after only a week in the jar. Highly recommended strain.
when I smoke it it sometimes burns the back of my throat, but from some of the reviews that's some what normal. Great high, the euphoria mixed with the burst of energy is extremely wonderful. Best strain I've had
This tasty cerebral nectar of the gods gives the user a quick hitting and long lasting euphoria which introduces giggles into a conversation you had no idea were hiding. When smoking it is crisp and sharp, but lacks that sour aftertaste that so many are familiar with in Sour Diesel. Red Diesel is th...