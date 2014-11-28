ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Red Diesel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Red Diesel.

Effects

49 people reported 375 effects
Euphoric 57%
Happy 48%
Relaxed 46%
Uplifted 42%
Hungry 38%
Stress 34%
Anxiety 28%
Pain 16%
Depression 14%
Lack of appetite 14%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 20%
Anxious 12%
Paranoid 12%
Dizzy 10%

Reviews

72

Avatar for jpgalloway82
Member since 2019
There was calming numbness that was backed by a little euphoria and excitement..
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Mcirstin
Member since 2019
A woody citrus-y flavor, that I really enjoy. Incredibly smooth. It’s so pretty with all the red hairs. I enjoyed the high over all, a nice full body without making me super sleepy.
HappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Flowcari
Member since 2018
Overall Red Diesel was an amazing strain. Due to its high potency, you have to be careful with this one. For me at least, overindulgence can lead to paranoia. Despite that, this strain was intensely euphoric and very psychedelic. Colors were bright, and when I closed my eyes I saw some pretty sick v...
EuphoricTinglyUplifted
Avatar for StonedMoonPie
Member since 2019
Has a much more pungent and earthy smell that I'd expect from a diesel strain but its a smell that keep you sniffing. A bit of a lemon, citrusy, woodsy smell you love when it's fresh ground up! This when smoked is best when you hold the hit and feel it in the back of your head helping relax and ca...
CreativeEnergeticHappyHungryRelaxed
Photos

Avatar for Nylanderjames01
Member since 2018
a very mellow strain that seems rare long flowering time but worth it as she produces large yields great smoke to feel spiritual and get deep. the oil returns on this strain are extremely high if done right she is truly a beautiful flower
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for JoeyPman420
Member since 2018
This strain grew fast and smelled great. Using fox farm soil I started her late in the year and didn't train her a bit yet she turned out beautiful. Nice pungent flowers that burn well in a joint after only a week in the jar. Highly recommended strain.
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHungry
Avatar for Broski420911
Member since 2018
when I smoke it it sometimes burns the back of my throat, but from some of the reviews that's some what normal. Great high, the euphoria mixed with the burst of energy is extremely wonderful. Best strain I've had
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for staytherajuana
Member since 2018
This tasty cerebral nectar of the gods gives the user a quick hitting and long lasting euphoria which introduces giggles into a conversation you had no idea were hiding. When smoking it is crisp and sharp, but lacks that sour aftertaste that so many are familiar with in Sour Diesel. Red Diesel is th...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly