ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Red Diesel
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Red Diesel

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.2 73 reviews

Red Diesel

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 73 reviews

Red Diesel

Red Diesel takes the distinctive sweet and sour diesel flavors of NYC Diesel and adds in California Orange, a stable heavy producer, to increase the yield and potency. Bred by Barney’s Farm, Red Diesel is a recurring option on the menus of Amsterdam coffee shops. The powerful euphoric effects have an immediate impact and give consumers an energetic rush that lifts your mood.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

49 people reported 375 effects
Euphoric 57%
Happy 48%
Relaxed 46%
Uplifted 42%
Hungry 38%
Stress 34%
Anxiety 28%
Pain 16%
Depression 14%
Lack of appetite 14%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 20%
Anxious 12%
Paranoid 12%
Dizzy 10%

Reviews

73

more reviews
write a review

Find Red Diesel nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Red Diesel nearby.

Photos

more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
California Orange
parent
Second strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Strain
Red Diesel

Products with Red Diesel

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Red Diesel nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Gigabud, Super Jack, Silver Bubble, StarBud, and Red Diesel
New Strains Alert: Gigabud, Super Jack, Silver Bubble, StarBud, and Red Diesel