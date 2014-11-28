Red Diesel takes the distinctive sweet and sour diesel flavors of NYC Diesel and adds in California Orange, a stable heavy producer, to increase the yield and potency. Bred by Barney’s Farm, Red Diesel is a recurring option on the menus of Amsterdam coffee shops. The powerful euphoric effects have an immediate impact and give consumers an energetic rush that lifts your mood.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Reviews
73
Photos
Lineage
Products with Red Diesel
