ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Red Kross
  • Leafly flower of Red Kross

Hybrid

Red Kross

Red Kross

Red Kross is a CBD-hemp variety created by Pharmers Hemp created in Alaska by crossing Baox and Finola. It has a fruity flavor profile with virtually no THC or high. Red Kross takes anywhere from 90 to 110 days to harvest depending on the phenotype. 

 

Reviews

1

Avatar for chiefcorpbz
Member since 2019
I can definitely say this is one of the friendliest and well structured hemp plants I have grown. We grew 50 acres and have seed stock now for next year and selected the best phenotypes that preformed in our climate which is pretty much desert. I would recommend this to any serious hemp farmer- Joh...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
write a review

Lineage

Strain
Red Kross
Strain child
Blue Kross
child