Red Kross is a CBD-hemp variety created by Pharmers Hemp created in Alaska by crossing Baox and Finola. It has a fruity flavor profile with virtually no THC or high. Red Kross takes anywhere from 90 to 110 days to harvest depending on the phenotype.
