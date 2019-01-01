ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Blue Kross is a CBD-hemp variety that Pharmers Hemp created in California by crossing Red Kross with ACDC and Harle-Tsu varieties. It has an earthy yet fruity terpene profile with zero THC whatsoever. Blue Kross takes anywhere from 90 to 105 days to harvest depending on the phenotype.

