Redding OG is a hybrid strain that won 3rd place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup. Bright orange hairs sprout wildly from the white blanket of frosty crystals that give Redding OG a pale green color. This potent, long-lasting hybrid is energizing enough for social gatherings, but in high doses, Redding OG has the potential to be your day’s finale. Its high THC content is particularly useful in warding off sleeplessness, appetite loss, depression, and stress.