Reef Giggin Grapes #7 is a flavorful indica-leaning hybrid (≈60% indica / 40% sativa) with THC levels commonly ranging from 27–30%, based on the celebrated Giggin’ Grapes genetics bred by Compound Genetics from the cross of Red Pop and Grape Gas. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers an intensely fruity and gassy aromatic profile layered with ripe strawberries, sweet red berries, grape candy, and deep diesel funk. Dominant terpenes are commonly associated with caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene, creating a smooth smoke that balances sugary fruit sweetness with pungent fuel-heavy depth. Expect an uplifting and euphoric cerebral onset that gradually settles into soothing body relaxation and tranquil calm without immediately becoming couch-locking. Flavorful, potent, and deeply relaxing, Giggin Grapes #7 is ideal for evening sessions, stress relief, creative unwinding, or enjoying a heavy fruit-forward smoke with modern exotic appeal. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!