Reef Purple Starfruit is a slightly indica-leaning hybrid (≈60% indica / 40% sativa) with THC levels typically ranging from 20–28%, bred from tropical starfruit-forward genetics with purple dessert-style lineage influences. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a vibrant flavor profile of sweet tropical fruit, ripe berries, and bright citrus layered over subtle creamy and earthy undertones. Driven by terpenes like limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, and hints of linalool, it offers a smooth, flavorful experience. Expect an uplifting, euphoric onset that gently transitions into a calm, relaxing body high without heavy sedation. Balanced and approachable, Reef Purple Starfruit is ideal for unwinding, social sessions, or enjoying a fruit-forward, terp-heavy smoke.