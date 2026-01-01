Reef Raspberry Turnover is a slightly indica-leaning hybrid (≈60% indica / 40% sativa) with THC levels typically ranging from 20–28%, bred from dessert-style, berry-forward genetics with pastry-inspired lineage. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a decadent flavor profile of sweet raspberry jam layered with buttery pastry, subtle citrus brightness, and creamy undertones. Driven by terpenes like limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, and linalool, it offers a smooth and indulgent experience. Expect an uplifting, mood-enhancing onset that gradually settles into a calm, relaxing body high without overwhelming sedation. Flavorful and balanced, Reef Raspberry Turnover is ideal for unwinding, social sessions, or enjoying a rich, dessert-inspired smoke. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!