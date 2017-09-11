Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Wow, another 5 star strain- and those are rare.
Just like its UBC parent you get Excellent Pain and Nausea med. I found this to be much more uplifting than the much heavier UBC, in fact it left me happy, giggling at everything, and talkative. It was too good not to share.