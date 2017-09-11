ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Remo Chemo
  4. Reviews

Remo Chemo reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Remo Chemo.

Avatar for RoMarWeed
Member since 2018
Buena mota, da un buen colocón con sus buenos efectos de sativa pero sin dejar a lado ese efecto de indica te relaja el cuerpo de buena forma sin dejarte tirado en el sofá viendo vagabunderias.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Sheepsblood
Member since 2015
Super nice spicy taste that is a break from the norm. Long lasting stone, super strong, melts mental and physical pain away. Sweet earth smell with a hint of spice.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for vitaman
Member since 2013
Wow, another 5 star strain- and those are rare. Just like its UBC parent you get Excellent Pain and Nausea med. I found this to be much more uplifting than the much heavier UBC, in fact it left me happy, giggling at everything, and talkative. It was too good not to share.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
