Hybrid
Happy
Giggly
Relaxed
Grapefruit
Citrus
Flowery
Riddlez effects are mostly calming.
Riddlez is a marijuana strain that combines Whitethorn Rose and Zkittlez. Riddlez by Heritage Hash Co took first place in the rosin category in the influential 2022 cannabis contest called the Ego Clash in Mendocino County, CA. We're still learning more about the Riddlez cannabis strain flavors and effects, leave a review if you've smoked Riddlez.
Riddlez strain effects
Riddlez strain flavors
Riddlez strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
