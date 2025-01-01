stock photo similar to Ripe
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Ripe
write a review
Ripe is a hybrid weed strain made bred by Solfire Gardens from a genetic cross of Bahama Peel x Last Supper and released as part of the Last Supper collection in February 2025. This strain is an easy, heavy yielder that blooms with intense lemon and tropical fruit terps. Expect stony effects that zap pain and anxiety. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ripe, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to RipeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Ripe products near you
Similar to Ripe near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—