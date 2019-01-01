A global landrace breeding project, R.K.S. from DNA genetics involved crossing Afghani, Columbian, and Thai strains. The result is an extremely skunky strain that may turn heads and make mouths water. Buds are light green with soft orange pistils, and trichomes are incredibly sticky, making R.K.S. a good candidate for using a grinder. Skunky strains are harder to come by these days, but this strain may remind you of old school genetics from its flavor to the high, as you float off into a balanced bliss of being simply stoned.