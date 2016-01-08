ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Rob Ford Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rob Ford Kush.

Reviews

Avatar for Bombpussy
Member since 2019
Never smelled or smoked a better strain
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for AB4471
Member since 2017
Like Rob himself, this strain is larger than life. Great creeping high that hits hard and leaves you glued to the couch. I smoked this before bed a few times but found that it didn't really make me tired, however it did relax my entire body and get rid of my daily work stresses... I can't wait to ge...
ArousedEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for smokeylips1
Member since 2016
I bought some of this and then went out with a buddy. He offered me some of his weed and I said " No thanks, I have enough to smoke at home." great heavy hitting strain, just like the Legend Ford himself and his one liners haha
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mattny
Member since 2016
So amazing. Hashy lemon kush smell reminiscent of dank, narcotic indica strains. Extremely dense and caked buds with lovely purple protruding calyxes.. nature's beauty. Hits fast and hard smacking me in the face immediately. Good for appetite, stress, anxiety, sleep and pain. Some strong terpenes in...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Photos

User uploaded image of Rob Ford Kush
Avatar for JayySmithh420
Member since 2016
Avatar for mattny
Member since 2016
Super strong munchies, lazy, sedating, helps stomach/GI related issues
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for welchy13
Member since 2016
Great appearance, dense dark nuggets with a pungent smell. However I didn't think the high was potent . Felt barely any indica effects besides slight relaxation. Somewhat euphoric but won't purchase again
EuphoricGigglyHappy