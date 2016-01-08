Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Like Rob himself, this strain is larger than life. Great creeping high that hits hard and leaves you glued to the couch. I smoked this before bed a few times but found that it didn't really make me tired, however it did relax my entire body and get rid of my daily work stresses... I can't wait to ge...
I bought some of this and then went out with a buddy. He offered me some of his weed and I said " No thanks, I have enough to smoke at home."
great heavy hitting strain, just like the Legend Ford himself and his one liners haha
So amazing. Hashy lemon kush smell reminiscent of dank, narcotic indica strains. Extremely dense and caked buds with lovely purple protruding calyxes.. nature's beauty. Hits fast and hard smacking me in the face immediately. Good for appetite, stress, anxiety, sleep and pain. Some strong terpenes in...
A local legend, gone bud form !
Very Pungent, chunky buds that give you an instant couch lock; with a side of the giggles. Taste like a strong kush,almost bubba but a lot stronger; with candy-esk undertones.
Good for insomnia, pain relief, and anxiety.
Great appearance, dense dark nuggets with a pungent smell. However I didn't think the high was potent . Felt barely any indica effects besides slight relaxation. Somewhat euphoric but won't purchase again