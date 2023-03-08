stock photo similar to Rocky Road
HybridTHC 19%CBD 0%
Rocky Road
write a review
Rocky Road is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, tingly, and focused. Rocky Road has 19% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Rocky Road, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Rocky RoadOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Rocky Road strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Rocky Road products near you
Similar to Rocky Road near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Rocky Road strain reviews27
Read all reviews
r........3
March 8, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
d........a
May 9, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
B........z
December 3, 2022
Relaxed
Uplifted