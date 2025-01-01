Rollie Pollie is a hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Rollins x White 91. It has a unique profile that oozes sweet lemons, diesel, and the earthy, chemical essence of clean linen. If you’re tired of purple, these buds are exclusively green. Rollie Pollie is a versatile strain for both day and night, with a focused, relaxing effect. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rollie Pollie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.