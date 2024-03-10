This is, hands down, my TOP FAVORITE DAYTIME STRAIN. This is definitely heavy sativa leaning to me. This strain helps me in the following ways: instant energy, increased productivity, focused. But my favorite benefit?? It is a HUGE mental booster. It makes me feel confident, comfortable, talkative, HAPPY. If you struggle with depression, I’d suggest this one. (I do some of my best work presentations on this strain!)

4 people found this helpful helpful report