Rollinia reviews
s........h
March 10, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
This is, hands down, my TOP FAVORITE DAYTIME STRAIN. This is definitely heavy sativa leaning to me. This strain helps me in the following ways: instant energy, increased productivity, focused. But my favorite benefit?? It is a HUGE mental booster. It makes me feel confident, comfortable, talkative, HAPPY. If you struggle with depression, I’d suggest this one. (I do some of my best work presentations on this strain!)
s........m
May 28, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
I have to say this is my hands down favorite daytime/sativa strain. Something about it just makes you feel so genuine and good. Amazing for socializing, and absolutely 0 anxiety or paranoia.
h........7
September 23, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Hungry
For starters, the flower has an quite exquisite taste. I can feel the citrus and the earthy undertones. It is a little rough on the throat, but a very good smoke after a few hits I feel very nice 🔥 9.0/10