Rollinia is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wifi Mints and Mimosa V6. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Rollinia is a captivating strain known for its exquisite aroma and balanced effects that cater to both recreational and medicinal cannabis users. Rollinia boasts a moderate THC content, typically around 18-22%, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers looking for a well-rounded experience without overwhelming potency. Leafly customers tell us that Rollinia effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and creative. These effects make it suitable for a wide range of activities, from unwinding after a long day to sparking creativity in artistic pursuits. Medical marijuana patients often choose Rollinia when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain due to its calming and mood-lifting properties. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Rollinia features flavors like tropical fruit, citrus, and earthy undertones, providing a delightful and flavorful smoking experience. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing effects and adds to its fruity aroma. The average price of Rollinia typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram, making it a reasonably priced option for those seeking a high-quality cannabis experience. Rollinia stands out in the world of cannabis with its unique blend of flavors and balanced effects, making it a must-try for both novice and seasoned enthusiasts alike. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rollinia, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.