Romulawi Glue is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Romulawi with Glue. This strain originates from the Santa Cruz mountains in California and is known to produce dense buds. Romulawi Glue features a sweet grape flavor with a citrus aroma. This strain produces effects that are sedating and relaxing.
Strain Details
Romulawi Glue is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Romulawi with Glue. This strain originates from the Santa Cruz mountains in California and is known to produce dense buds. Romulawi Glue features a sweet grape flavor with a citrus aroma. This strain produces effects that are sedating and relaxing.