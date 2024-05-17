Root Beer Cream Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Root Beer Cream Cake.
Root Beer Cream Cake strain effects
Root Beer Cream Cake strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with PTSD
k........7
May 17, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
About 10 minutes into a sesh I was feeling very relaxed. I tasted vanilla mainly which was pleasant. I would recommend this strain to anyone that is looking for a calming and relaxing high.
b........2
July 15, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Hungry
Talkative
Solid weed, got me real hungry though
A........g
May 23, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Rootbeer once was my favorite pop—now it’s one of my favorite strains. I took 2 puffs and felt like I wanted to go to sleep right then and there. A few minutes later I floated back down to earth, crawled upstairs to bed and slept like a baby the rest of the night.
S........L
July 9, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
My latest favorite strain. My friend was letting me try a concentrate pen and this is the MUV concentrate she handed me. It was the first experience with this strain for both of us. The laughing fit was epic, right around 30 minutes after using. We eventually managed to stop laughing long enough to talk about how much we loved it and how much more relaxed we were. I will stock up when I am able to find it.