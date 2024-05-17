My latest favorite strain. My friend was letting me try a concentrate pen and this is the MUV concentrate she handed me. It was the first experience with this strain for both of us. The laughing fit was epic, right around 30 minutes after using. We eventually managed to stop laughing long enough to talk about how much we loved it and how much more relaxed we were. I will stock up when I am able to find it.

11 people found this helpful helpful report