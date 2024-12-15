Rotten Banana reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rotten Banana.

Rotten Banana strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Happy

Rotten Banana strain flavors

Loading...

Tropical

Rotten Banana strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    50% of people say it helps with Insomnia

Rotten Banana reviews

Yesterday
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Bought at Heedo Weedo Negril under the Rotten Nani label. It a nice mellow head high. You could drift off for a nap or continue your day without feeling too stoned. Perfect beach strain it was smooth with a slight tropical aroma. Used a Billionaire Natural Hemp wrap. 1g of flower at 15 bucks
October 17, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Really amazing taste. I had it in hand washed live rosin and it’s bussin I wish I could share a picture with you. Gets you really aktive but still chill

