r........0
Yesterday
Bought at Heedo Weedo Negril under the Rotten Nani label. It a nice mellow head high. You could drift off for a nap or continue your day without feeling too stoned. Perfect beach strain it was smooth with a slight tropical aroma. Used a Billionaire Natural Hemp wrap. 1g of flower at 15 bucks
w........z
October 17, 2024
Really amazing taste. I had it in hand washed live rosin and it’s bussin I wish I could share a picture with you. Gets you really aktive but still chill