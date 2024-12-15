stock photo similar to Rotten Banana
Hybrid

Rotten Banana

Rotten Banana is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dead Banana and Banana OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Rotten Banana is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by ThugPug Genetics, the average price of Rotten Banana typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Rotten Banana’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rotten Banana, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Rotten Banana strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Happy

Rotten Banana strain flavors

Tropical

Rotten Banana strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Rotten Banana strain reviews2

Yesterday
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Bought at Heedo Weedo Negril under the Rotten Nani label. It a nice mellow head high. You could drift off for a nap or continue your day without feeling too stoned. Perfect beach strain it was smooth with a slight tropical aroma. Used a Billionaire Natural Hemp wrap. 1g of flower at 15 bucks
October 17, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Really amazing taste. I had it in hand washed live rosin and it’s bussin I wish I could share a picture with you. Gets you really aktive but still chill
Strain spotlight

Rotten Banana strain genetics

Strain parent
Bng
Banana OG
parent
Rotten Banana
RB
Rotten Banana