Rotten Cherries reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rotten Cherries.
Rotten Cherries reviews
w........y
August 22, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
As a daily smoker this strain really impressed me with its strength, flavor, and aroma. I would definitely recommend trying this strain
t........6
November 2, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
This is my new favorite, I feel so relaxed and calm. This is a really good day/evening strain. One of the best strains for pain too.