Hybrid

Rotten Rozay

Talkative
Relaxed
Hungry
Strain Details

Rotten Rozay is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Rotten Rozay - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review of your experience.

Find Rotten Rozay nearby

Rotten Rozay effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1 people reported 8 effects
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Paranoid
100% of people say it helps with paranoid

Rotten Rozay reviews2

Strains similar to Rotten Rozay

Strain spotlight