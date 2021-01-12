Rotten Rozay is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Rotten Rozay - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review of your experience.
Strain Details
Rotten Rozay is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Rotten Rozay - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review of your experience.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.