Euphoric, calming, stress relief. This strain really is the best. Immediately you feel serene and colors pop. My whole body is benefiting from it. Good for soothing pain. Good for stress tension and stress headaches. I'm still able to function through work and family get-togethers. Phantom creeper. Makes it hard to stay concentrated on conversation but still enjoy sitting and enjoying people's presence. Working on journaling, and writing a cover letter for my resume.