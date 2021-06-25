Royal Cookies
Royal Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a double cross of Girl Scout Cookies. This strain is hard to find, but worth the search if you really enjoy cookie strains. Royal Cookies produces long-lasting effects that tend to come on slowly. You can expect this strain to make you feel relaxed, blissful, and perhaps a bit tingly. Royal Cookies features a buttery, nutty flavor profile with undertones of vanilla. Medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, stress, and headaches. Royal Cookies is best enjoyed during late afternoon or evening hours as this strain is known to put consumers into a couch-lock. According to growers, this strain flowers into neon green buds with bright orange hairs and glittering trichomes. Royal Cookies was originally bred by Royal Queen Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Royal Cookies strain effects
